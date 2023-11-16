Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 16?
Will Nikita Kucherov light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Kucherov stats and insights
- In seven of 15 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
- On the power play, Kucherov has accumulated four goals and six assists.
- Kucherov's shooting percentage is 16.4%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|25:02
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|21:50
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|4
|2
|2
|22:38
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|5
|1
|4
|21:04
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|21:27
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
