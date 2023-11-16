Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Nassau County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Matanzas High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
