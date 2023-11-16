Lightning vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Lightning have lost three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-190)
|Blackhawks (+155)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won four of their nine games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (44.4%).
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Lightning have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 10 times.
Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|53 (7th)
|Goals
|34 (30th)
|59 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
|16 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (28th)
|7 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (12th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-4-2 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over five times.
- The average amount of goals in the Lightning's past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.1 higher than their season-long average.
- The Lightning's 53 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Lightning are ranked 29th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 59 total goals (3.7 per game).
- Their goal differential (-6) ranks them 21st in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.