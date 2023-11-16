The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) go on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Lightning have lost three straight games.

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 4-4-2 while scoring 33 goals against 33 goals allowed. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (27.3%).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Thursday's game.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Blackhawks 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+155)

Blackhawks (+155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 6-6-4 record overall, with a -4-4 record in games that have needed overtime.

Tampa Bay is 1-0-4 (six points) in its five games decided by one goal.

Tampa Bay finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Lightning are 6-2-3 in the 11 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 15 points).

In the six games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-2-1 record (seven points).

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 5-3-0 (10 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 1-3-4 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 14th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.62 27th 28th 3.69 Goals Allowed 3.46 23rd 21st 30 Shots 26.9 31st 27th 32.9 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 4th 30.19% Power Play % 10.87% 28th 9th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 79.55% 15th

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

