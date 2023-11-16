The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) -- who've lost three straight -- visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Lightning Blackhawks 5-3 CHI

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 59 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in league action.

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 15 11 12 23 13 9 0% Brayden Point 16 6 12 18 5 5 46.5% Victor Hedman 16 3 14 17 12 3 - Brandon Hagel 16 7 8 15 5 5 50% Steven Stamkos 14 5 10 15 6 2 50.6%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 45 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 12th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals during that span.

Blackhawks Key Players