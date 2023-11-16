Kyle Lowry and the rest of the Miami Heat will be hitting the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 111-105 win against the Hornets, Lowry had .

If you'd like to make predictions on Lowry's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the NBA last year, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets conceded 23.4 per contest last year, ranking them third in the league.

The Nets allowed 11.8 made 3-pointers per game last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 30 6 3 3 2 1 2

