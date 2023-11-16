The Miami Heat, with Josh Richardson, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 111-105 win against the Hornets, Richardson had six points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Richardson's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Over 8.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)

Looking to bet on one or more of Richardson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets gave up 112.5 points per contest last season, eighth in the league.

On the glass, the Nets allowed 45.1 rebounds per contest last season, 27th in the league in that category.

The Nets were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 23.4.

On defense, the Nets allowed 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last season, seventh in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Richardson vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 30 4 3 3 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.