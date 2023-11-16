Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Jackson County, Florida? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethlehem High School at Graceville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Graceville, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Poplar Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Graceville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.