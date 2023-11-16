Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hernando County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hernando County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hernando High School at South Sumter High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Bushnell, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nature Coast Tech High School at Lake Gibson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lake High School at Weeki Wachee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Weeki Wachee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.