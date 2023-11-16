Tyler Herro and Ben Simmons are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (7-4) and the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) go head to head at Kaseya Center on Thursday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nets

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, YES

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat topped the Hornets on Tuesday, 111-105. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 32 points (and added five assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 32 4 5 2 0 1 Bam Adebayo 21 11 4 3 1 0 Duncan Robinson 18 8 5 1 1 4

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Herro's numbers for the season are 22 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Butler puts up 16.5 points, 9 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 31% from the floor.

Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 5.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Love posts 11 points, 9.5 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Duncan Robinson's numbers for the season are 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 2 boards per game.

