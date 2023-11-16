The Miami Heat host the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center on Thursday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). There are multiple ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 7.0 less than his prop total on Thursday (23.5).

He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Thursday's over/under.

He makes zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 5.3 points Kyle Lowry scores per game are 3.2 less than his prop total on Thursday.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).

Lowry's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Lowry has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

