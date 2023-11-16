How to Watch the Heat vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (7-4) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) on November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Heat vs Nets Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- In games Miami shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 21st.
- The Heat put up 109.6 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 112.5 the Nets allow.
- Miami is 3-1 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Heat have been worse in home games this year, scoring 109.3 points per game, compared to 109.9 per game on the road.
- In 2023-24, Miami is allowing 108 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 110.9.
- The Heat are averaging 11.5 treys per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging away from home (12). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.1% in home games and 36.1% away from home.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
