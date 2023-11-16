The Miami Heat (7-4) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) on November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nets.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games Miami shoots better than 45.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Nets are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 21st.

The Heat put up 109.6 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 112.5 the Nets allow.

Miami is 3-1 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have been worse in home games this year, scoring 109.3 points per game, compared to 109.9 per game on the road.

In 2023-24, Miami is allowing 108 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 110.9.

The Heat are averaging 11.5 treys per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging away from home (12). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 37.1% in home games and 36.1% away from home.

Heat Injuries