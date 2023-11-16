The Miami Heat (7-4) have two players on the injury report, including Tyler Herro, in their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) at Kaseya Center on Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat are coming off of a 111-105 victory over the Hornets in their last outing on Tuesday. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding four rebounds and five assists).

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Caleb Martin SF Out Knee 2 3 1 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22 4.3 4.3

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Ben Simmons: Out (Hip)

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

