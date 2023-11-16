Heat vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (7-4) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.
Heat vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-3.5
|218.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In five of 11 games this season, Miami and its opponents have gone over 218.5 points.
- The average total in Miami's outings this year is 219.5, one more point than this game's over/under.
- The Heat's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.
- Miami has won six of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Miami has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs Nets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|5
|45.5%
|109.6
|223.8
|109.8
|222.3
|221
|Nets
|7
|63.6%
|114.2
|223.8
|112.5
|222.3
|226.7
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- At home, Miami sports a worse record against the spread (0-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-3-0).
- The Heat put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Nets allow (112.5).
- Miami is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Heat vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|4-7
|0-4
|4-7
|Nets
|9-2
|5-2
|6-5
Heat vs. Nets Point Insights
|Heat
|Nets
|109.6
|114.2
|25
|11
|2-2
|5-1
|3-1
|2-4
|109.8
|112.5
|8
|15
|3-6
|5-0
|7-2
|5-0
