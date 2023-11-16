The Miami Heat (1-4) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES.

Heat vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, YES

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro puts up 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Jimmy Butler averages 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyle Lowry puts up 5.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Kevin Love averages 11 points, 2 assists and 9.5 boards.

Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 0.7 assists and 2 boards.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges put up 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 boards last season.

Royce O'Neale averaged 8.8 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists last season, shooting 38.6% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie posted 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dennis Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor.

Ben Simmons posted 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards.

Heat vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Heat Nets 109.5 Points Avg. 113.4 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 46% Field Goal % 48.7% 34.4% Three Point % 37.8%

