The Miami Heat (7-4) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center as 3.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Nets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 3.5)

Nets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-1.7)

Heat (-1.7) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.0

The Nets (9-2-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 45.4% more often than the Heat (4-7-0) this season.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 71.4% of the time.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Brooklyn and its opponents do it more often (54.5% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (36.4%).

The Heat have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season, better than the .375 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (3-5).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are averaging 109.6 points per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 109.8 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

Miami is pulling down 42.5 rebounds per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 45.2 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Heat are delivering 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Miami is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.6 turnovers per game (second-best).

This year, the Heat are sinking 11.8 treys per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.4% (10th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

