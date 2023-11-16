On Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Kaseya Center, the Miami Heat (7-4) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (6-5). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES

NBA TV, BSSUN, and YES Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-3.5) 217.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-4) 217 -174 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Heat have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 109.6 points per game (25th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (eighth in the NBA).

The Nets put up 114.2 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

These two teams rack up 223.8 points per game between them, 6.3 more than this game's point total.

These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Heat and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1600 - Nets +15000 +6600 -

