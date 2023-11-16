Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Broward County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Plantation High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Davie, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
