South Florida vs. Central Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The South Florida Bulls (1-0) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) meet in a matchup with no set line at Yuengling Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Yuengling Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
South Florida Betting Records & Stats
- South Florida put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Central Michigan (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 7.3% less often than South Florida (15-14-0) last year.
South Florida vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Florida
|72
|137.7
|72
|145
|139.3
|Central Michigan
|65.7
|137.7
|73
|145
|142.3
Additional South Florida Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulls put up just one fewer point per game (72) than the Chippewas allowed (73).
- When South Florida put up more than 73 points last season, it went 11-1 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
South Florida vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Florida
|15-14-0
|19-10-0
|Central Michigan
|12-15-0
|10-17-0
South Florida vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Florida
|Central Michigan
|9-9
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-12
|4-11-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|9-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.7
|74.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.8
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
