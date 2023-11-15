The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Yuengling Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

ESPN+

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-17.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-17.5) 145.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Florida covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Bulls games hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

Central Michigan put together a 12-15-0 ATS record last season.

Chippewas games hit the over 10 out of 27 times last season.

