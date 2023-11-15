The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
South Florida Stats Insights

  • The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Chippewas allowed to opponents.
  • South Florida went 11-7 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas ranked 192nd.
  • Last year, the Bulls averaged just one fewer point per game (72) than the Chippewas gave up (73).
  • South Florida went 9-5 last season when scoring more than 73 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • South Florida scored 71.2 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 74.8 points per contest.
  • The Bulls ceded 69.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.4 away from home.
  • At home, South Florida sunk 1.2 fewer threes per game (6.9) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to when playing on the road (37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 South Carolina State W 96-52 Yuengling Center
11/15/2023 Central Michigan - Yuengling Center
11/19/2023 Northern Iowa - Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 Maine - Yuengling Center

