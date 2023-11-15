Wednesday's contest features the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) and the North Florida Ospreys (1-2) matching up at McCarthey Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-66 win for heavily favored Gonzaga according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 15.

The Ospreys' last outing was an 84-75 loss to Florida Atlantic on Monday.

North Florida vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

North Florida vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 88, North Florida 66

North Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ospreys were outscored by 11.5 points per game last season (scoring 59.7 points per game to rank 283rd in college basketball while giving up 71.2 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball) and had a -311 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, North Florida averaged 58.9 points per game in ASUN play, and 59.7 overall.

In 2022-23, the Ospreys averaged 18.7 more points per game at home (69.7) than away (51.0).

At home, North Florida gave up 70.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (72.5).

