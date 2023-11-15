Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lake County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntsville High School at Montverde Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Montverde, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
