Goga Bitadze will take the court for the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

In a 124-104 loss to the Nets (his previous game) Bitadze produced 14 points and two steals.

Below, we break down Bitadze's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, conceding 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Bulls gave up 26 assists per game last year (22nd in the league).

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

