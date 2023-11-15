Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wagner, in his last game (November 14 loss against the Nets), posted 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Let's look at Wagner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-122)

Over 18.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 111.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Bulls allowed 43.3 rebounds per game last year, 15th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the league last year, conceding 13.2 makes per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 33 18 3 3 3 0 1 1/28/2023 22 7 2 4 0 0 0 11/18/2022 33 20 3 8 2 0 1

