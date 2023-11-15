The Chicago Bulls (4-7) play the Orlando Magic (5-5) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

Magic vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSFL

NBCS-CHI and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Magic vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 111 - Bulls 108

Magic vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 2.5)

Magic (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-2.9)

Magic (-2.9) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.9

The Magic's .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .364 mark (4-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (60%).

Chicago's games have gone over the total 54.5% of the time this season (six out of 11), which is more often than Orlando's games have (three out of 10).

The Bulls have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-3) this season while the Magic have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-5).

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic are the fifth-worst team in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) and sixth in points allowed (107.9).

In 2023-24, Orlando is 14th in the NBA in rebounds (44.5 per game) and best in rebounds conceded (39.7).

The Magic are 23rd in the league in assists (24.1 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 25th in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and best in turnovers forced (16.8).

The Magic are the fourth-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

