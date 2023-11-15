Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Broward County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pembroke Pines Charter High School at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 15

6:00 PM ET on November 15 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

J P Taravella High School at Blanche Ely High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 15

7:00 PM ET on November 15 Location: Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset Academy at Piper High School