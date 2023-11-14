Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 14?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Tanner Jeannot score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jeannot stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 35 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|13:47
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.