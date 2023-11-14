The Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero included, face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 11, Banchero posted 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 112-97 win against the Bucks.

Below, we dig into Banchero's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-106)

Over 21.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-143)

Over 7.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+150)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the NBA last year, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

Giving up 45.1 rebounds per contest last year, the Nets were 27th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 23.4 assists last season, the Nets were the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nets allowed 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 29 11 9 4 1 0 0 11/28/2022 39 24 4 5 1 0 2

