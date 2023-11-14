Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games on the NHL slate Monday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed here.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -105 to score
Avalanche vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 13 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- Rantanen's stats: 9 goals in 13 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +105 to score
Oilers vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 11 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +115 to score
Oilers vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- Draisaitl's stats: 5 goals in 13 games
Zach Hyman (Oilers) +180 to score
Oilers vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- Hyman's stats: 7 goals in 13 games
Jared McCann (Kraken) +200 to score
Kraken vs. Avalanche
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- McCann's stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Bo Horvat (Islanders) +200 to score
Islanders vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- Horvat's stats: 4 goals in 12 games
Brock Nelson (Islanders) +210 to score
Islanders vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- Nelson's stats: 5 goals in 13 games
Jaden Schwartz (Kraken) +220 to score
Kraken vs. Avalanche
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- Schwartz's stats: 8 goals in 15 games
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Oilers) +230 to score
Oilers vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13
- Nugent-Hopkins' stats: 3 goals in 13 games
