The Brooklyn Nets (5-5) take the court against the Orlando Magic (5-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Magic vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 112 - Magic 109

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 2.5)

Nets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-3.5)

Nets (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.4

The Nets' .800 ATS win percentage (8-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Magic's .778 mark (7-2-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 3-1 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

Brooklyn's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (five out of 10), which is more often than Orlando's games have (two out of nine).

The Nets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-0) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (2-4).

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 21st in the league offensively (110.1 points scored per game) and fourth-best on defense (106.1 points allowed).

On the boards, Orlando is 14th in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (39.2 per game).

At 24.2 assists per game, the Magic are 22nd in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 24th in the league in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and best in turnovers forced (17).

In 2023-24 the Magic are fourth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (9.9 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

