Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nassau County, Florida has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fernandina Beach High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Christian School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hilliard High School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
