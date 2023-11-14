Should you bet on Mikey Eyssimont to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

Eyssimont has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 35 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:25 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Senators 1 1 0 10:01 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:25 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 10:39 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 10:59 Home W 4-3

Lightning vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

