The Orlando Magic (5-4) battle the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center on November 14, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Orlando is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.

The Magic score an average of 110.1 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Nets give up to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic score 113.8 points per game at home, 8.3 more than away (105.5). On defense they concede 104.2 per game, 4.3 fewer points than away (108.5).

In 2023-24 Orlando is conceding 4.3 fewer points per game at home (104.2) than away (108.5).

At home the Magic are averaging 23.6 assists per game, 1.4 less than on the road (25).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries