How to Watch the Magic vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (5-4) battle the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center on November 14, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Magic vs Nets Additional Info
|Nets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nets vs Magic Prediction
|Nets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Nets vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Nets vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- Orlando is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Magic are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 14th.
- The Magic score an average of 110.1 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Nets give up to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic score 113.8 points per game at home, 8.3 more than away (105.5). On defense they concede 104.2 per game, 4.3 fewer points than away (108.5).
- In 2023-24 Orlando is conceding 4.3 fewer points per game at home (104.2) than away (108.5).
- At home the Magic are averaging 23.6 assists per game, 1.4 less than on the road (25).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Gary Harris
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.