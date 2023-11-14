See the injury report for the Orlando Magic (5-4), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Magic prepare for their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (5-5) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Magic are coming off of a 112-97 victory against the Bucks in their last outing on Saturday. Paolo Banchero put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Magic.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Harris SG Questionable Groin 7 3 0.5 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 8 8.5 1

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Ben Simmons: Questionable (Hip)

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

