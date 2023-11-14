The St. Louis Blues (7-5-1) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) after Brayden Schenn recorded a hat trick in the Blues' 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche. The outing on Tuesday begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been a moneyline favorite eight times this season, and have finished 4-4 in those games.

Tampa Bay is 4-4 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 10 times.

Lightning vs Blues Additional Info

Lightning vs. Blues Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 53 (5th) Goals 36 (28th) 54 (29th) Goals Allowed 35 (6th) 16 (3rd) Power Play Goals 3 (31st) 7 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (12th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 4-3-3 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Five of Tampa Bay's last 10 games went over.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Lightning's 53 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Lightning are ranked 29th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 54 total goals (3.6 per game).

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 20th in the NHL.

