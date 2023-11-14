The Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point and the St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

Lightning vs. Blues Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 23 points in 14 games.

Point has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (1.2 per game).

Victor Hedman has 17 points for Tampa Bay, via three goals and 14 assists.

Matt Tomkins (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 3.4 on the season. His .889% save percentage ranks 53rd in the NHL.

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is among the top options on offense for St. Louis, with 15 points this season, as he has put up six goals and nine assists in 13 games.

With nine total points (0.7 per game), including five goals and four assists through 13 games, Schenn is key for St. Louis' attack.

This season, St. Louis' Pavel Buchnevich has seven points (four goals, three assists) this season.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 3-1-0 record this season, with a .918 save percentage (17th in the league). In 4 games, he has 112 saves, and has allowed 10 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Lightning vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.77 24th 28th 3.6 Goals Allowed 2.69 7th 21st 30 Shots 28.3 29th 27th 33.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 25th 4th 31.37% Power Play % 7.69% 31st 8th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 75% 24th

