Tuesday's NHL lineup includes an outing between the favored Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4, -140 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the St. Louis Blues (7-5-1, +115 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in four of 13 games this season.

The Lightning have been victorious in four of their eight games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (50.0%).

The Blues have claimed an upset victory in five of the 10 games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Tampa Bay has put together a 2-3 record (winning 40.0% of its games).

St. Louis is 4-5 when it is underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 6-4 5-4-1 6.7 3.60 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.60 3.30 11 31.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.2 3.20 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.20 2.50 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.