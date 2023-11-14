The St. Louis Blues will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, with Brayden Schenn coming off a hat trick in their most recent game.

You can watch ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN to see the match unfold as the Blues look to knock off the Lightning.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Blues Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 29th in goals against, allowing 54 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 14 11 12 23 13 6 0% Brayden Point 15 6 12 18 4 3 48.8% Victor Hedman 15 3 14 17 12 3 - Brandon Hagel 15 7 8 15 5 4 50% Steven Stamkos 13 5 10 15 5 2 51.9%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 2.7 goals per game (35 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

The Blues' 36 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players