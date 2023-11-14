The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) are monitoring three players on the injury report, including Nikita Kucherov, as they ready for a Tuesday, November 14 game against the St. Louis Blues (7-5-1) at Enterprise Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body
Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back
Nikita Kucherov RW Questionable Illness

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed
Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Lightning vs. Blues Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: St. Louis, Missouri
  • Arena: Enterprise Center

Lightning Season Insights

  • Tampa Bay has scored the fifth-most goals in the league (53 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Their goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the league.

Blues Season Insights

  • The Blues' 36 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the league.
  • St. Louis has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 35 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.
  • Their +1 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Lightning vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Lightning (-140) Blues (+115) 6.5

