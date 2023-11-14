Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Liberty County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Liberty County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty County High School at Wakulla High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Altha, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.