The Miami Heat, Josh Richardson included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Richardson, in his most recent action, had 12 points and four assists in a 118-113 win over the Spurs.

Below we will look at Richardson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+106)

Over 8.5 (+106) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets allowed 117.2 points per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last season, giving up 46.2 per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets allowed 25.9 per contest last year, ranking them 19th in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Hornets were 12th in the league in that category.

Josh Richardson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 20 3 5 2 1 0 0 10/19/2022 17 0 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.