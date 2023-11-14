The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Swisher Gymnasium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Jacksonville went 11-7 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Dolphins were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 156th.
  • Last year, the Dolphins put up 63.3 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 66.7 the Eagles gave up.
  • When Jacksonville scored more than 66.7 points last season, it went 8-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Jacksonville performed better when playing at home last year, posting 66.0 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game in road games.
  • The Dolphins allowed 57.7 points per game last season at home, which was 8.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (66.6).
  • In home games, Jacksonville sunk 0.1 fewer threes per game (6.8) than in away games (6.9). It sported an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (34.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Johnson (FL) W 113-46 Swisher Gymnasium
11/10/2023 @ Xavier L 79-56 Cintas Center
11/14/2023 Georgia Southern - Swisher Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
11/24/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.