Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Hillsborough County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kathleen High School at Durant High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton High School at Nature Coast Tech High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleton High School at Zephyrhills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Zephyrhills, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant High School at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
