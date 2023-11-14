The Charlotte Hornets (1-2) are welcoming in the Miami Heat (1-3) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Spectrum Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler collected 22.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.9 boards last season.

Tyler Herro put up 20.1 points, 4.2 assists and 5.4 boards.

Kyle Lowry's numbers last season were 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Thomas Bryant recorded 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Josh Richardson averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier's numbers last season were 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He also drained 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Last season, P.J. Washington recorded an average of 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He sank 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 4.0 treys per contest.

Gordon Hayward's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He made 47.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.0 treys.

Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He drained 62.9% of his shots from the floor.

Heat vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Heat 111.0 Points Avg. 109.5 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 45.7% Field Goal % 46.0% 33.0% Three Point % 34.4%

