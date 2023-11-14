Heat vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Charlotte Hornets (3-6) will host the Miami Heat (6-4) after losing three home games in a row. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hornets matchup.
Heat vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Heat (-3.5)
|225.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Heat (-3.5)
|225.5
|-158
|+134
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat vs Hornets Additional Info
Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Heat have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (26th in the league) and giving up 110.3 (ninth in the NBA).
- The Hornets put up 116.1 points per game (seventh in league) while giving up 123.1 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -63 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.0 points per game.
- These two teams average a combined 225.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 233.4 points per game combined, 7.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Miami has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- Charlotte has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
Heat and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+4000
|+1600
|-
|Hornets
|+100000
|+50000
|-
