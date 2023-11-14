The Charlotte Hornets (3-6) will host the Miami Heat (6-4) after losing three home games in a row. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hornets matchup.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (26th in the league) and giving up 110.3 (ninth in the NBA).

The Hornets put up 116.1 points per game (seventh in league) while giving up 123.1 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -63 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

These two teams average a combined 225.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 233.4 points per game combined, 7.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Charlotte has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Heat and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1600 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

