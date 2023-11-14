The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, square off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wagner tallied 24 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 112-97 win versus the Bucks.

Below, we break down Wagner's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-112)

Over 18.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Over 4.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

The Nets conceded 45.1 rebounds on average last season, 27th in the NBA.

The Nets were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 23.4.

The Nets were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.8 makes per contest.

Franz Wagner vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 24 12 5 0 0 0 1 3/26/2023 32 19 10 6 0 0 2 11/28/2022 31 21 2 2 3 0 2

