The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) will face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 72.2 162nd 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 80.8 357th 13th 35.9 Rebounds 27.8 349th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 14th 9.6 3pt Made 6.2 299th 81st 14.4 Assists 9.6 358th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

