The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Eagles' opponents knocked down.

In games Florida Atlantic shot better than 48.4% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 349th.

Last year, the Owls scored 77.8 points per game, just three fewer points than the 80.8 the Eagles allowed.

When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 13-0.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last season, averaging 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Owls gave up 64.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 67.5.

In terms of total threes made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38% mark away from home.

