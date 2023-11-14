Florida A&M vs. Florida November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (1-0) face the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.
Florida A&M vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Florida A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Bates: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jordan Tillmon: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Meren: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Byron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Colin Castleton: 16 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3 BLK
- Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida A&M vs. Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|58.6
|361st
|132nd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|70
|174th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|278th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|9.7
|357th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|15
|350th
